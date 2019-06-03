ATHENA — Vending space is free during the weekly market in Athena.
The event is each Tuesday in June and July from 4-7 p.m. at Dugger Park on Main Street, Athena. People are invited to sell handcrafted goods, garden produce hold fundraisers and set up informational booths. Vendor space is available on first-come basis.
People are encouraged to set up vendor space, shop for items or come out and mingle with your neighbors. For more information, contact the Athena Chamber of Commerce at 541-969-4810 or athenachamber@gmail.com.
