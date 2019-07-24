ATHENA — In its second year, Athena is rolling out the red carpet for a Community Night Out.
The event is Friday, Aug. 2 from 6-10 p.m. on Main Street, Athena. A fundraising meal will be available from the Athena Mainstreet Association at the Legion Hall.
The Wasteland Kings will crank out the tunes for an all-ages street dance. The event also features the 2020 Senior Class Color Run, a sidewalk chalk contest, local vendors, food and fun.
Stage entertainment will include a Vacation Bible School program (7 p.m.) and the Athena Library Readers Theater (7:30 p.m.). Also, a raffle will be held for Wheatstock Music Festival tickets (for a chance to win, buy tickets during the Tuesday Market from 4-7 p.m.).
The community event is sponsored by the Athena Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact April McKenna at 541-310-9557, athenachamber@gmail.com or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.