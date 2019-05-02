ATHENA — An Adopt-A-Highway cleanup effort and Clean Sweep in the town of Athena are planned this weekend.
Volunteers are needed for the fourth annual event, which is coordinated by the Athena Mainstreet Association. Volunteers will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall on Main Street. After receiving projects assignments, people will set out to clean up designated areas.
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoves and bring gloves and sunscreen. Refreshments will be provided throughout the morning. At noon, all volunteers are invited to a Cinco de Mayo lunch at the American Legion Hall.
To volunteer or lend tools, call April Vorhauer-Flatt at 541-969-4811, and to schedule curbside debris removal, call Chad Wunsch at 541-566-3533.
