WESTON — Weston Middle School and Weston-McEwen High School hosted multiple guest speakers Thursday, April 6, for Mental Health Awareness and Substance Abuse Prevention Day.
The event aimed to provide students with the tools and resources to address these critical issues. School district Superintendent Ann Vescio noted the day’s significance.
“Increasing awareness around mental health and substance abuse is important to helping our students make healthier life decisions,” she said in a press release. “We know that if we can reach students before they begin experimenting with drugs, alcohol, and tobacco, they are less likely to begin using them.”
Vescio emphasized it is critical to talk about mental health supports and coping skills before a student experiences a mental health crisis.
Several local organizations, including Umatilla County Public Health, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Community Counseling Solutions participated in the event, and guest speakers shared their insights and expertise.
During the afternoon at Weston Middle School, Shawna Calvert talked about careers in social services, Merle Kirk from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation discussed alcohol prevention and Rachel Stout from Umatilla County Public Health presented on the risks of vaping.
The Mental Health Awareness Day featured a range of sessions focused on mental health and substance abuse prevention, including “you-stress versus de-stress,” supporting yourself and others in crisis and suicide prevention. The substance abuse prevention sessions covered topics such as alcohol prevention, overdose definition and prevention and careers in mental health.
The schools sent a notification encouraging parents to participate in conversations about these topics with their children. The mental health team at Athena-Weston School District also is available to provide further resources and support to students and parents.
