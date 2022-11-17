'The Murder Gene'

Former Hermiston resident Karen Spears Zacharias will talk about her latest publication, “The Murder Gene,” during a book event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Pendleton Book Co.

 Karen Spears Zacharias/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — A former crime beat reporter for the East Oregonian returns to Pendleton for a book signing event for her latest publication, “The Murder Gene.” Pendleton Book Co. welcomes Karen Spears Zacharias on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2-4 p.m. at 125 S. Main St. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The publication delves into the August 2012 murder in Pendleton of Amyjane Brandhagen by Lukah Pobzeb Chang. The 19-year-old Pendleton woman’s death went unsolved until a year later when Karen Lange was found nearly beaten to death along the Pendleton River Parkway. Police connected Chang to both crimes through DNA evidence.

