PENDLETON — A former crime beat reporter for the East Oregonian returns to Pendleton for a book signing event for her latest publication, “The Murder Gene.” Pendleton Book Co. welcomes Karen Spears Zacharias on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2-4 p.m. at 125 S. Main St. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
The publication delves into the August 2012 murder in Pendleton of Amyjane Brandhagen by Lukah Pobzeb Chang. The 19-year-old Pendleton woman’s death went unsolved until a year later when Karen Lange was found nearly beaten to death along the Pendleton River Parkway. Police connected Chang to both crimes through DNA evidence.
Zacharias, who now lives in central Oregon, spent nearly 10 years writing and researching the publication.
Investigative journalist Les Zaitz said on the publication’s cover that Zacharias’ attention to detail and careful sourcing makes the book “… a notable addition to the annals of crime reporting.”
For questions about the local event, call 541-276-9292. For more about the author, visit www.karenzach.com.
