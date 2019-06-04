PENDLETON — Award-winning author Susan Butruille will share about her classic book, “Women’s Voices from the Oregon Trail,” which was published as part of the 150th anniversary of the Oregon Trail.
The newly released 25th anniversary edition of the publication includes an expanded and updated “Guide to Women’s History Along the Oregon Trail.” Among the women featured in the book are La Grande’s Cast Iron Mary and several from Pendleton’s Bronze Trail.
The book traces the experiences and perspectives of the women who followed the 2,000-mile trail to Oregon 175 years ago, narrated in their stories, diaries, songs and recipes. New York Times bestselling author Jane Kirkpatrick said the book captures the emotion of women’s stories as they crossed the continent.
“It’s the authentic account of life, loss and hope that marks that journey, and is history as it should be written: as deeply moving story,” Kirkpatrick said.
The public is invited to meet Butruille Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. She will read from her book and sign copies. There is no admission charge.
In addition to several publications, Butruille wrote the script for the film “Bound For Oregon,” which is featured at the end of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in Oregon City. She co-founded and serves as historical consultant for productions of “Dangerous Women” in Leavenworth, Washington, where the author lives with her husband, John.
For more information about the program, call 541-966-0380. For more about Butruille and her book, visit www.sbvoices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.