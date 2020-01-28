LA GRANDE — Chad Sweeney is featured during the winter installment of the Carl and Sandra Ellston Ars Poetica Literary Lecture Series.
The award-winning poet is an associate professor of English and creative writing at California State University-San Bernardino. Sweeney’s “Little Million Doors: An Elegy” won the 2019 Nightboat Poetry Prize. Kazim Ali refers to it as “perhaps ghostly but never disembodied, these lyrics feel immediate, necessary and absolutely brand new. Though elegiac, they are ever hopeful and affirming and alive.”
Sweeney will read from his works Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Pierce Library on the Eastern Oregon University's La Grande campus. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of Sweeney’s books will be available for purchase and signing after the reading.
For more information about the Ars Poetica Literary Lecture Series, contact English professor David Axelrod at 541-962-3633 or daxelrod@eou.edu.
