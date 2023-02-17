The Pendleton Lions Club teamed up with the Pendleton Fire Department on Oct. 7, 2017, to install smoke detectors at Riverside Mobile Estates. The club was recognized for its efforts with a Silver Sparky award from the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal. Nominations for 2023 awards must be submitted by April 3.
SALEM — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is seeking nominations to recognize people who provide outstanding service in fire prevention and safety education.
Firefighting service personnel and those not in a firefighting service are eligible to receive an award. The Golden Sparky acknowledges a member of fire services and the Silver Sparky recognizes an individual or group not in fire services.
"We know Oregonians are doing great work around fire prevention and safety in their communities," Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. "This is a great opportunity to honor their achievements."
Past recipients, she said, were instrumental in creating awareness, coordinating smoke alarm installation efforts and advocating for fire safety through creative campaigns. In 2018, the Pendleton Lions Club received a Silver Sparky.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
