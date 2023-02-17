Pendleton Lions Club

The Pendleton Lions Club teamed up with the Pendleton Fire Department on Oct. 7, 2017, to install smoke detectors at Riverside Mobile Estates. The club was recognized for its efforts with a Silver Sparky award from the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal. Nominations for 2023 awards must be submitted by April 3.

SALEM — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is seeking nominations to recognize people who provide outstanding service in fire prevention and safety education.

Firefighting service personnel and those not in a firefighting service are eligible to receive an award. The Golden Sparky acknowledges a member of fire services and the Silver Sparky recognizes an individual or group not in fire services.

