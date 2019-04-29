PENDLETON — The public is invited to a fundraiser and awareness event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The Walk MS Eastern Oregon helps raise money to fund research to combat the chronic disease that attacks the central nervous system. Symptoms vary for those who have multiple sclerosis, including everything from muscle weakness, numbness and tingling to ambulation difficulties, blindness and paralysis.
The event is Saturday with the program opening at 9:45 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. The route is accessible for scooters, wheelchairs, walkers and canes.
There is no set registration fee for the event — all donations are welcome to help support the cause. Fundraising or donations at $100 or more will receive an event T-shirt. Small breakfast items will be available for purchase before the opening ceremonies.
For more information or to register in advance, visit www.walkms.org. People also may register at the event beginning at 9 a.m.
