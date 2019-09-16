PENDLETON — A community event to raise awareness about suicide, to honor loved ones and to support survivors of suicide loss is planned in Pendleton.
The Umatilla County Out of the Darkness Walk is Saturday with registration beginning at 10 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. A ceremony and the walk starts at 11 a.m. There is no registration fee, however, donations will be accepted. Those who raise $150 will receive an official event T-shirt.
The event is being held in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. It is coordinated by Umatilla County Public Health and Lifeways. Money raised will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.
For more information or to register, visit www.afsp.org/pendleton. For questions, contact Amanda Walsborn at 541-278-5432 or amanda.walsborn@umatillacounty.net.
