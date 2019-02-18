HERMISTON — A program specifically for children up to 48 months old is offered weekly at the Hermiston Public Library.
Baby Boogie is each Wednesday at 10 a.m. 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. The program is designed to engage children and get them excited about music, improve their motor skills and spark creativity while supporting early literacy development.
Parents are encouraged to bring their little ones and enjoy guided and interactive play. For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
