Community members gather Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Pendleton Convention Center for the third Back to Ghoul event, which gave away more than 500 backpacks, along with free hair cuts, hygiene products and more.
Back to Ghoul organizer Jesselee Leachman announces a raffle prize winner Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at event in Pendleton to provide school children with free supplies.
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
Krista Kroiss/East Oregonian
Jameson Williams, 5, plays Jenga at Back to Ghoul on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Pendleton Convention Center. The local first grader received one of more than 500 free backpacks at the event.
PENDLETON — Local school children received free backpacks, hygiene products and more Thursday, Aug. 17, at Back to Ghoul in Pendleton.
Children and parents lined up at the Pendleton Convention Center for the giveaway, which also provided free hair cuts, an identification card from Bikers Against Child Abuse and free school supplies. When not receiving a backpack or service, children played Jenga or corn hole.
Jesselee Leachman with his hobby entertainment group Zom-B13 founded the Back to Ghoul, now in its third year. Leachman said the event has grown significantly, giving away more than 500 backpacks this year. He said last year the event gave out around 205 backpacks.
"There's always a need in this community," Leachman said. "And I want to make sure that I can help as many as I can."
According to Leachman, money for the supplies came from a combination of sponsor donations and community fundraising. James Turk, a volunteer and CEO of event sponsor EchoClean 360, said the organizers were able to raise $3,900 dollars from car washes and community donations. He said the community was "way more gracious and generous" this year than ever before.
Leachman said he wants to support the community with events such as this and hopes to grow the event next year.
"If we put a smile on people's faces,"Leachman said, "we've done more than enough."
