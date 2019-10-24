PENDLETON — A free screening of “The Gate” is being presented by the Baha'i Community of Pendleton.
The film depicts the story of The Bab, the herald-prophet of the Baha'i Faith who was martyred in 1850 in Persia for bringing a new belief system to the world. The event is Wednesday, oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
For more information, contact pendletonbahais@gmail.com or 541-276-9360.
