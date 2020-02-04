HERMISTON — A Valentine’s spaghetti dinner and auction will help boost fundraising efforts for a Hermiston High School band trip to Los Angeles.
The Hermiston Band Boosters are hosting the event Saturday, Feb. 15 from 5-8 p.m. in the school’s commons, 600 S. First St. The doors open at 5 p.m. for the silent auction (closing bids at 7:15 p.m.), followed by dinner at 6 p.m., and a dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. The evening also features live music and dancing. The cost is $20 per plate or $100 for a table of six. All ages are welcome.
The evening also includes entertainment provided by Hermiston Jazz Band 1 and Hermiston Jazz Band 2. In addition, a regional horn band will play. Brass Fire features a variety of talented musicians, including current/past band directors, some who have played on cruise ships, with military bands or professionally across the country.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact HHS band director Sean McClanahan at sean.mcclanahan@hermistonsd.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.
