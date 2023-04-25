HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon recently announced its 2023 high school senior scholarship recipients. The scholarship is awarded to students planning to enroll in agriculture or business in college and judging is based on scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Applications are accepted from graduating seniors in the areas where the Bank of Eastern Oregon and Bank of Eastern Washington branches and loan offices are located.
Local students, who each received a $500 scholarship, include Echo High School: Cidney Estes; Ione High School: Bryce Rollins, Carson Eynetich and Madison Orem; Pendleton High School: Rylee Demianew and Stella Rabb; and Sherman County High School: Cadence Smith, Kole Martin and Natalie Martin.
“We wish these seniors the best of luck as they move on to college and look forward to hearing of their continuing success in agriculture or business,” BEO President and CEO Jeff Bailey said.
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon. Based in Heppner, its operations include 20 branches and four loan production offices in 11 Eastern Oregon counties. For more information, visit www.beobank.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
