Sweet Potato’s Closet reopened November 2022 at 167 E. Main St., Hermiston, as a resource for area foster families. The Bank of Eastern Oregon is holding a diaper drive for the nonprofit organization. Donations can be taken to the bank’s branches in Arlington, Boardman, Hermiston and Irrigon through March 17, 2023.
HEPPNER — Sweet Potato’s Closet will benefit from a diaper collecting effort by the Bank of Eastern Oregon.
Pull-ups and diapers of all sizes will be accepted at the bank’s branches in Arlington, 325 on the Mall; Boardman, 100 City Center Drive; Irrigon, 230 S. First St.; and Hermiston, 1475 N. First St. People are asked to drop off donations during regular business hours through March 17.
Based at 167 E. Main St., Hermiston, the nonprofit organization was founded by Jessica Miller as a resource for area foster children and families. It provides everything from clothing, personal items and baby supplies to furniture, blankets and toys to foster families in Eastern Orgon. For more information, visit www.sweetpotatoscloset.org.
The Bank of Eastern Oregon was founded in Heppner in 1945. In addition to banking services, it is committed to providing support in the communities it serves.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
