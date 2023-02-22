Sweet Potato’s Closet

Sweet Potato’s Closet reopened November 2022 at 167 E. Main St., Hermiston, as a resource for area foster families. The Bank of Eastern Oregon is holding a diaper drive for the nonprofit organization. Donations can be taken to the bank’s branches in Arlington, Boardman, Hermiston and Irrigon through March 17, 2023.

 Jessie Miller/Contributed Photo, File

HEPPNER — Sweet Potato’s Closet will benefit from a diaper collecting effort by the Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Pull-ups and diapers of all sizes will be accepted at the bank’s branches in Arlington, 325 on the Mall; Boardman, 100 City Center Drive; Irrigon, 230 S. First St.; and Hermiston, 1475 N. First St. People are asked to drop off donations during regular business hours through March 17.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.