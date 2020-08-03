HEPPNER — Bank of Eastern Oregon is collecting school supplies for local elementary students at its 15 Oregon branches. These supplies will be distributed to local schools.
“Students need supplies, whether they are at school or studying from home. We welcome you to join with your local branch and celebrate the spirit of your hometown: Bring your school supply donations to any branch of Bank of Eastern Oregon,” said Becky Kindle, chief banking officer, in a press release.
Each branch will feature a drawing for several backpacks filled with supplies for a local student. Community members with a grade school student are encouraged to stop in and fill out a ticket. If your branch lobby is temporarily closed, you will be able to access the drawing through the drive-thru window.
You do not have to be a Bank of Eastern Oregon customer to donate supplies or enter the drawing, and no purchase is necessary. BEO branches in Oregon are located in Arlington, Athena, Boardman, Burns, Condon, Enterprise, Fossil, Heppner, Hermiston, Ione, Irrigon, John Day, La Grande, Moro, and Prairie City.
