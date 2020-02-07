HEPPNER — A Sweethearts Banquet will help raise money for Hope2Liberia.
The event is Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Heppner Christian Church, 293 N. Gale St. Child care will be provided. The dinner menu includes prime rib, baked potato, salad, a dinner roll and dessert. There is no set fee, however, donations will be accepted.
Hope2Liberia is a nonprofit organization that is working to provide a sense of hope in Liberia. The focus is on safe drinking water, medical care, education and training.
The faith-based project began in the bush of Liberia in 2005 when three men from Muncie, Indiana, discovered minimal infrastructure and little hope in the area. After returning home, they had a strong desire to help.
For more information about the banquet, call 541-676-6209. For more about the project, visit www.hope2.org.
