BOARDMAN — A couple of days are left of the vacation Bible school at the Boardman First Baptist Church. On Friday, July 16, the final day, get ready to have a splashing good time with a water bounce house.
Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited for dinner and then participate in singing, games and a lesson with a theme of “Genesis.” The class sessions are Thursday and Friday from 5:30-7:15 p.m. at the church, 200 Willow Fork Drive, Boardman. Children do not have to attend the church to participate.
For more information, call 541-481-9437 or visit or search Facebook.
