PENDLETON — The Baptist Conference schedule for evangelist Monte Leavell at Grace Baptist Church has been updated.
“Loving God, Loving One Another” begins Saturday at 5 p.m. at the church, 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton. Child care will be provided. Also, he will speak Sunday at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. A soup lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. Leavell also will make a presentation during Monday’s men’s Bible study group at 7 p.m.
All conference presentations are free and open to the public. For more information, call Pastor Alan Chapman at 541-276-3031.
