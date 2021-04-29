HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bark Park will host its dedication and ribbon cutting this week.
The grand unleashing event will include a Doggies Got Talent show. Paws Off Obedience will host a clinic on basic dog obedience and commands. The event is Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at the park, which is located at Butte Park, 1210 N.W. Seventh St., Hermiston. There is no admission charge.
Hermiston Parks & Recreation gave a wag of its tail to Oregon Trail Veterinary Clinic, Pet Rescue and PetSense for their support and involvement with the event. For more information, call 541-667-5018.
