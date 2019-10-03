PENDLETON — Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, will provide an update regarding this past legislative session during the upcoming Round-Up Republican Women’s meeting.
Anyone who is interested is invited to attend Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The no-host lunch costs $11.
People may send questions about specific topics or concerns that they would like to have Barreto address during his presentation. Also, there will be a question and comment time after Barreto speaks.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9. For more information, to send questions in advance or to RSVP, contact rounduprw@gmail.com or 541-969-2677.
