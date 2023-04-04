Raphael Hoffman samples a signature cocktail prepared by Rebecca McCormmach and Jeralyn Dodge of the Helix Pub on April 1, 2022, the during Battle of the Bars. This year’s event, which also features a cornhole tournament, is Friday, April 14, 2023, in the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
PENDLETON — Bartenders will mix it up in a contest to benefit the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
In its 11th year, the Battle of the Bars is Friday, April 14, 4-11 p.m. in the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. Open to adults 21 and older, there is no admission charge. The fundraiser also features a cornhole tournament, added to the event in 2022.
In the cornament, teams of two can compete in upper or lower divisions. Players can register between 4-4:45 p.m. for $60 per team.
The bags will start flying at 5 p.m. and will continue throughout the evening. Winners will receive a cash prize.
Bartenders will compete for the Best of the West title by creating a signature cocktail that contains Pendleton Whisky. Those in attendance can purchase drink tickets, which include a voting chip. Also, tasting chips will be available for those that want to try all of the drinks prior to casting their vote. The winning bar will receive a plaque, swag bag and bragging rights for the year.
Founded in 1969, the Hall of Fame, at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., preserves the traditions and heritage of Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon. For more information, contact 541-278-0815, ruphalloffame@gmail.com or visit www.rounduphalloffame.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.