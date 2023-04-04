Battle of the Bars 2022
Raphael Hoffman samples a signature cocktail prepared by Rebecca McCormmach and Jeralyn Dodge of the Helix Pub on April 1, 2022, the during Battle of the Bars. This year’s event, which also features a cornhole tournament, is Friday, April 14, 2023, in the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Bartenders will mix it up in a contest to benefit the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.

In its 11th year, the Battle of the Bars is Friday, April 14, 4-11 p.m. in the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. Open to adults 21 and older, there is no admission charge. The fundraiser also features a cornhole tournament, added to the event in 2022.

