Hamley bartender Kristen Shea pours Pendleton Whisky while making a drink called the “Deac” at the 2014 Battle of the Bars in Pendleton. The 2022 event, which includes a cornhole tournament, is Friday, April 1, in the Let ‘er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
PENDLETON — The Battle of the Bars is returning after a two-year hiatus.
The signature fundraiser for the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, the event is adding a cornhole tournament before bartenders mix it up with Pendleton Whisky.
The fun begins Friday, April 1, 4:45 p.m. outside the Let ‘er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. The cost for each doubles team is $50 — register at 4 p.m. Bags are provided and winners will share 50% of the prize purse.
The event gets ready to rumble inside the Let ‘er Buck Room at 6 p.m. for the traditional Battle of the Bars competition. Local bartenders will create signature drinks using Pendleton Whisky.
Entry is free — people must be 21 or older to attend — tastes and votes for each cocktail can be purchased, along with beer, wine and other traditional cocktails. Food from Mario’s Basque Bar B-Q also will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 541-969-4721, 541-310-0791, search www.facebook.com/ruphalloffame or read a full story in Go! Magazine, in the Thursday, March 31, East Oregonian.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.