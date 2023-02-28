Hermiston Battle of the Books

Hermiston students Gavin Doherty, Grace Vertrees, Zoe Douglas and Regan Hereford — the Highland Hills Speeder Readers — pictured on March 8, 2014, were among the Oregon Battle of the Books champions. The reading comprehension program is celebrating 40 years on March 14 at West Park Elementary School, Hermiston.

 Kristi Smalley/Contributed Photo, File

HERMISTON — Organizers are gearing up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Battle of the Books in Hermiston.

The project began after West Park Elementary School teacher Linda Turner read about a book contest in Alaska. She decided to create a literacy project for her students.

