Hermiston students Gavin Doherty, Grace Vertrees, Zoe Douglas and Regan Hereford — the Highland Hills Speeder Readers — pictured on March 8, 2014, were among the Oregon Battle of the Books champions. The reading comprehension program is celebrating 40 years on March 14 at West Park Elementary School, Hermiston.
HERMISTON — Organizers are gearing up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Battle of the Books in Hermiston.
The project began after West Park Elementary School teacher Linda Turner read about a book contest in Alaska. She decided to create a literacy project for her students.
The celebration is March 14, 6:30 p.m. in the West Park gym, 555 S.W. Seventh St., Hermiston. Cake will be served. Those planning to attend are invited to make monetary or book donations to Altrusa International of Hermiston’s literacy program.
In addition to a history of Oregon Battle of the Books, and testimonials from past participants, the event will feature a mini-tournament with teams from Altrusa International of Hermiston, the Hermiston Lions Club, the Hermiston Kiwanis and Catholic Daughters of America, Court No. 1692. Also, championship teams from Hermiston School District will be recognized.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3IZME3w. For questions or to register to participate, call Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
