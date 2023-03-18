Members of the team from Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court No. 1692, front row, and Altrusa International of Hermiston, back, enjoy a light moment during the 40-year anniversary competition for Battle of the Books. The event was held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at West Park Elementary School, Hermiston.
The Hermiston Lions Club team of President Bill Kuhn, Ann Spicer, Dave Nevin and Phil SpicerKuhn pose for a photo after winning the 40-year anniversary competition for Battle of the Books on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at West Park Elementary School, Hermiston.
Alyx Rowe/Contributed Photo
HERMISTON — More than 100 people helped turn the page to applaud 40 years of Battle of the Books in Hermiston. The event was held Tuesday, March 14 at West Park Elementary School, the very place where the program was launched.
Kristi Smalley, a retired library media specialist with the Hermiston School District, said the idea was the brainchild of Linda Turner. The Hermiston woman, who attended West Park and graduated from Hermiston High School, taught her entire career in her hometown, retiring in 1995.
During her tenure at West Park, Turner said she began the project to inspire students in her classroom and to increase their literary enjoyment. After hearing about a book contest in Alaska, she made some adaptations and started it in her classroom.
“There were doubters that this program would last,” Turner said, “but when you tell me something won’t work. I make it work.”
And work, it did — quickly spreading to more intermediate classes at West Park, then all the elementary schools in Hermiston and eventually across the region and beyond. In the 2007-08 school year, Smalley said it became a statewide initiative. Primarily ran by volunteers, Oregon Battle of the Books is sponsored by the Oregon Association of School Libraries in conjunction with a Library Services and Technology Act grant.
“It was such a great way to celebrate this program's success at encouraging readers and to honor Linda Turner for being willing to start a program when many people thought it would fail,” Smalley said about the evening's festivities. “I was overjoyed with how this whole event turned out.”
The celebration included a mini Battle of the Books tournament with teams representing Altrusa International of Hermiston, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court No. 1692, the Hermiston Lions Club and the Hermiston Kiwanis Club. The teams battled it out, providing details from six titles selected for the event.
Smalley called it the “most entertaining portion of the program.” The Lions Club team — President Bill Kuhn, Dave Nevin, Ann Spicer and Phil SpicerKuhn — roared to victory over the Kiwanis team in the final match.
Smalley said there obviously wasn’t any “insider” advantage, even though she was on the Catholic Daughters team while Turner competed with the Altrusans. By the slimmest of margins, Altrusa took third place by edging out the Catholic Daughters by one point.
However, Turner wasn’t disappointed in the club’s placing. With Altrusa sponsoring the event, they really were winners — receiving nearly $300 in donations for its focus on literacy. The money will be used to help stock the club’s Little Free Libraries in the community.
Also, district librarians Miranda Hunt, Alyx Rowe and Delia Fields announced the names of students on each school's championship teams. The six elementary teams travel to Imbler on Saturday, March 18 to compete at the regional tournament.
The winning team will represent Region Six as they advance to the state competition. It is April 15 at Chemeketa Community College, Salem.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
