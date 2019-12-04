UMATILLA COUNTY — As the shopping days between now and Christmas continue to dwindle, the holiday bazaar season is making a final surge.
Shopping opportunities for unique gift items can be found at a number of weekend bazaars, holiday markets and vendor fairs. In addition, the bazaars offer local organizations a chance to raise money through vendor fees. Also, Lisa Patrick, SAGE Center manager, said the special holiday events offer a different shopping experience rather than just going to the mall.
“They can find handcrafted items and goodies that are made by their neighbors,” she said. “It’s like a more personalized expo.”
Upcoming events, which feature free admission, unless otherwise stated, include:
Winter Market @ the SAGE Center
•Friday, Dec. 6; 4-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road
Ladies Night Out (Friday) features door prizes, live music and refreshments. Family Day is Saturday and includes kids crafts stations and entertainment beginning at 1 p.m. (541-481-7243, www.visitsage.com).
Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Bazaar
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
$3/breakfast (available until 10 a.m.) Bring a camera for photos and shop for holiday gifts. (541-276-8100, www.pendletonparksandrec.com).
Retired Teachers (OREA) Christmas Bazaar
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
•Roosters Restaurant, 1515 Southgate, Pendleton
Money raised goes to educator grants to fund classroom projects for local teachers. (Kandace Bostwick, 541-969-0882).
Relay for Life Holiday Bazaar
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St.
Benefits the American Cancer Society. (Deidre Byrd, 541-377-3334).
VFW/American Legion Benefit Market
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•VFW Hall, 45 W. Cherry Ave., Hermiston
Features baked goods, a craft bazaar and indoor yard sale. Benefits local veterans (Cathy Stolz, 541-571-5816).
Athena Holiday Bazaar
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St.
Features 50+ vendors, raffle prizes and kid’s craft area. Santa visits from noon-2 p.m. (April McKenna, 541-310-9557).
Holiday Baked Goods & Craft Sale
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton
Also, a baked potato and chili lunch available for purchase (541-379-0155).
Winterphest Bazaar
•Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place
Shop for homemade goodies and gifts. (541-443-2811)
Artifactory Holiday Market
•Friday, Dec. 13; 4-8 p.m.
•Gilliam-Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner
Includes children’s activities and live entertainment. (Andrea Nelson, 541-720-4399).
Christmas Bazaar
•Saturday, Dec. 14; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St.
Food and refreshments available for purchase (Jeanie Hampton, 541-376-8603).
Last Stop for Christmas Shopping Market Place
•Sunday, Dec. 15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•The Arc, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston
Donations accepted to benefit The Arc. Features home-based business products, food and beverages, and more. The first 100 people through the door will be entered into a drawing for $100 (Lynne Hamblin, 541-571-5691).
