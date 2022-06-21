PENDLETON — More than 150 handbells and hand chimes will be featured during a performance by The Wesley Bell Ringers.
A music ministry of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, the 20 teenage performers are currently on a summer tour. The public is invited to a free concert Friday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave. Donations will be accepted.
The concert program includes Bach’s transcription of Vivaldi’s Allegro from “Concerto in A minor” and “Pure Imagination” from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” In addition, several selections from noted handbell composers and arrangers will be performed.
Featuring nine youth ringers and 25 bells, the group started in 1963. Over the past 58 years, more than 500 youths have participated in the choir. The bell ringers have taken the stage in all 50 states and all but one of the Canadian provinces. Also, they have performed at numerous notable venues, including the U.S. Capitol, Mt. Rushmore, Disneyland and Disney World.
For more information about the choir, visit www.thewesleybellringers.com. For questions about the local concert, call the church at 541-276-7681.
