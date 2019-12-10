HERMISTON — Bellinger Farms and Gourmet Shoppe will be bustling with activity this weekend.
The Bellinger Christmas Festival is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. A variety of festive fun is planned, including cookie decorating, photos with Santa Claus and storewide sales and promotions. Also, a special $5 lunch will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 541-567-5870 or search Facebook.
