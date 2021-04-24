HERMISTON — The Gathering Place at Bellinger's is excited to announce it is resuming its Thursday wine tasting events.
Adults, 21 and older, are invited for an evening of rosé and good old fashioned fun. Rosé Your Way is Thursday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Bellinger’s, 1823 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. There is no admission charge.
They will utilize safety precautions with plenty of sanitation. With limited seating, they are recommending that people call in advance to ensure they will have a seat. For more information or to make a reservation, call 541-567-5870.
