HEPPNER — A benefit event for Brian Rystedt will feature tacos, bingo and a raffle.
Because of a recurrence of cancer, Rystedt is unable to work and has medical expenses. Event organizers are hoping to help relieve some of the financial stress for Rystedt and his family.
The benefit dinner is Saturday, July 31, at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St. The doors open at 4 p.m.; dinner is at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. The meal is $10 or by donation.
To make a donation for bingo prizes or raffle items, call Rhonda Acock at 541-571-1584, Tonja Lemmon at 541-561-8953, Mike Aldritt at 541-571-1367 or Michael Haugen at 541-314-5434.
