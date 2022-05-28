WASHINGTON, D.C. — A student from McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater is one of three regional winners from Oregon’s Second District in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, announced all the winners in a press release Monday, May 23.
Maria Gomez Castillo, a sophomore, won for her work, “Zebra Study.” Two other students join her as regional winners: senior Jasmine Barajas of North Powder Charter School won for “From Me to You,” and Nyssa High School senior Joseluis Chavez won for “Thought of the Day.”
Each regional winner will have his or her art displayed in one of Bentz’s offices in Medford, Ontario or Washington, D.C.
Bentz also announced North Powder Charter School sophomore Ayla Bingham was the winner of the 2nd District’s 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The panel of four judges praised her work for “the strong execution of an interesting conceptual idea,” the press release stated. Bingham travels to D.C. to see her artwork on display in the national student art exhibit in the U.S. Capitol and to attend a reception in her honor.
“I am pleased to congratulate Ayla on this terrific achievement,” Bentz said in the release. “I look forward to seeing ‘Life Awaits’ each day as I walk to and from the House Chamber. I want to thank her for this incredible piece – Congratulations, Ayla.”
Bentz also thanked the judges of this year’s competition:
Kim Hearon, executive director, Rogue Gallery & Art Center, Medford.
Cody Bustamante; professor of painting and drawing, Southern Oregon University, Ashland.
Michael Sell, associate professor of art, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
Ted Fink, chair, fine and performing arts, Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.
“They helped make this year’s competition not just memorable but also a great success,” according to Bentz.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.