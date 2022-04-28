HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon has announced high school seniors selected to receive its 2022 academic scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to students planning to enroll in agriculture or business in college and judging is based on scholarship, leadership and citizenship.

Applications are accepted from graduating seniors in the areas where Bank of Eastern Oregon and Bank of Eastern Washington branches and loan offices are located. A total of 20 students from Eastern Oregon communities each received $500 scholarships. They include:

Pendleton High School: Madaline White

Cove High School: Kailee Mansveld, Maggie Jo Frisch

Dayville High School: Madison Whitmore

Echo High School: Faith McCarty, Javon Curiel

Grant Union High School: Grace Taylor, Justin Hodge, Riley Robertson, Sam McCracken

Heppner High School: Hailey Cunningham, Harley Ann Anderson

Imbler High School: Kendra Counsell

Ione High School: Grace Ogden, Haylie Peterson, Taylor Rollins

Riverside High School: Makaila Lantis

Sherman County High School: Allie Marker, Cali Johnson

Vale High School: Peter McBride

“We wish these seniors the best of luck as they move on to college and look forward to hearing of their continuing success in agriculture or business,” said Jeff Bailey, Bank of Eastern Oregon president and CEO.

Based in Heppner, the Bank of Eastern Oregon operates in 11 Eastern Oregon communities, as well as having a presence in eastern Washington and western Idaho. For more information, stop by a local branch or visit www.beobank.com.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

