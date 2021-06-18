HEPPNER — Gary Propheter recently retired from the Bank of Eastern Oregon, after a nearly 50-year career in banking.
Propheter joined the bank in September 2006, as EVP and chief operations officer, according to Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon.
“Gary has been instrumental in the growth of our bank from 11 branches and one loan production office, in 2006, to our current structure of 20 branches and five loan offices in three different states,” Bailey said. “Gary has made sure that we have remained up to date on technological resources, not only for our customers, but also for our employees.”
On behalf of the employees and directors of the bank, Bailey thanked Propheter for his years of service and wishes him well in retirement. Propheter said it’s been particularly rewarding to spend the final chapter of his banking career with a truly community-based bank.
“The culture that our employees have created and their support of the local communities where we do business has been a highlight of my career,” he said. “I have truly enjoyed my time with the bank and look forward to watching its continued success for years to come.”
For more about the Bank of Eastern Oregon, visit www.beobank.com or contact dwagner@beobank.com.
