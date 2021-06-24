PENDLETON — Pastor Brad Wells, who ministers to many United States government officials, is the keynote speaker for the “I Love America” conference at Berean Baptist Church.
The fifth annual event opens Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the church, 8 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. The evening will include a time of dessert and fellowship. The conference continues June 29 with sessions beginning at 10 a.m. The closing service is at 7 p.m. Child care is available and meals will be provided on the second day. Everyone is welcome to come and be inspired by the special patriotic services.
Nearly seven years ago, Wells founded Graceway Baptist Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Pastor Mark Watkins of Berean Baptist said Wells has insight and perspective regarding the needs of our country and can provide guidelines in helping people interact with local, state and federal government officials. His wife, Deborah Wells, will provide special music and also speak to women in one of the breakout sessions.
Sessions also will be available via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/bbcpendleton. For more information, contact 541-276-5239 or bbcpendleton@hotmail.com.
