PENDLETON — The public is invited to attend Resurrection Sunday services at Berean Baptist Church, 8 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
The early service starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast. Sunday school begins at 10:15 a.m., with the morning worship at 11 a.m. Also, the Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 541-276-5239.
