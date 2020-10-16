PENDLETON — Berean Baptist Church will host a two-day celebration in recognition of its 40 years of ministry.
The celebration kicks off with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. at 8 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. It will include an opportunity to enjoy food, meet previous pastors and members, and look at church memorabilia. At 6 p.m., a testimony and celebration service will feature special music, songs, and reminiscing from pastors and members.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, an anniversary dinner will be served at 12:15 p.m. In addition, there will be three services:
• 10 a.m. — Pastor James Jobe, the church's second pastor will preach.
• 11 a.m. — Pastor Carl Loturco, Berean Baptist's fourth pastor, will lead.
• 1:30 p.m. — Current Pastor Mark Watkins will close the event with a message.
Video and written greetings will be presented from some of the church’s 41 supported missionaries around the world. Music during all services features the BBC choir, orchestra and special groups.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed and a special overflow room will be provided on a separate floor to accommodate occupancy limitations. All food will be served cafeteria-style by masked and gloved food handlers. Also, hand sanitizer and masks will be available at all entrances.
The activities are free and open to the public. A love offering plate will be available for those wishing to make a contribution in honor of the event. For more information, call 541-276-5239.
