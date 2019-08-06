PENDLETON — A support group for adults impacted by grief will be presented at Cason's Place Children and Family Grief Recovery Center.
The Walla Walla Community Hospice Bereavement Team will facilitate the weekly sessions using the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Dr. Allan Wolfelt as a guideline. The adult group is available to anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend. The group will be closed to new members when it is filled or after the second session.
The first session is Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Cason’s Place, 1416 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. It runs weekly through Nov. 13. There is no cost to attend. To preregister, call 509-525-5561.
For more information, contact brad@wwhospice.org or visit www.wwhospice.org.
