ECHO — Echo’s recently retired city administrator is taking on a project to update the Fort Henrietta Days Cookbook.
In years gone by, the Echo Boosters produced the cookbook, which was edited by former mayor Phoebe Sheriff. The publication was typed in an old format. About 10 years ago, an effort to gather additional recipes with the purpose to reprint and expand the cookbook was never completed.
Now with Diane Berry’s retirement, she is tackling the project. She is looking for recipes, including favorites or family heirlooms. In addition, Berry hopes people will share stories or information about the recipes.
The original cookbook included a Portuguese recipe section, which featured many desserts from some of the historic renowned ladies of Echo. Some of the unique recipes were kept a secret. However, when Mabell Lambirth Hiatt (Charlotte Berry's grandmother) was moving out of the area, the ladies threw her a going away party and shared their favorite recipes. Charlotte ended up with a handwritten cookbook and many of those recipes will be included in the revised cookbook.
Copies of the unique cookbook will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Echo Historical Museum.
Recipes, stories, photos and more can be mailed to Berry at P.O. Box 416, Echo, OR 97826 or emailed to dberrycity@gmail.com. For questions, call Echo City Hall at 541-376-8411.
