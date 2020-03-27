UMATILLA — Due to the restrictions put in place by Gov. Kate Brown, Big River Golf Course is making a few changes to help ensure the health and safety of staff, members and guests.
The beginning of Thursday Night Men's League has been delayed to April 16. The league will open with match play on that day, and the opening scramble has been canceled. Deadline to sign up for the league is now Friday, April 10.
The 10th Annual Tom Denchel Auto Group Shootout has been canceled. Due to social distancing recommendations, the safest solution is to cancel the tournament and horse/mule race. The course is extremely grateful to Tom Denchel Auto Group for hosting this event and looks forward to the event next year.
The course will remain open for regular play, but tee times cannot be reserved and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Sanitation practices have been increased and course management is committed to providing a socially responsible outdoor outlet for everyone during this difficult time. Players are reminded to follow social distancing protocols at all times.
Contact the pro shop with any questions at 541-922-3006 or megan@golfbigriver.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.