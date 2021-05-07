PILOT ROCK — Pee wee, MX and pit bike races are featured during a two-day event at The Bike Pit-OHV Park.
The race dates are May 22-23 with the gates opening at 7 a.m.; practice from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with racing beginning at 10 a.m. The Bike Pit is located at 800 R.A. Koch Road, Pilot Rock. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12. Race fees are $30.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pilotrockbikepit or call 541-331-0097.
