ECHO — The collective roar of more than 125 motorcycles launched the start of 16th annual Echo Toy Run.
The Saturday event also included dozens of cars and trucks, traveling at the rear of the pack as they delivered toys from downtown Echo to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Leather and denim clad Santas quickly filled large laundry bins with toys that will be distributed to children in the hospital during the holiday season, as well as throughout the year.
Donning a full Santa Claus suit, Phil Spencer led the group during this year’s toy run — a position that has been held by longtime organizer Al Sells, who died this past summer in a motorcycle crash. Also, Spencer’s wife, Beth, climbed aboard the sidecar of their 2006 Honda VTX 1800 for the approximate 10-mile ride into Hermiston. Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the Hermiston couple called it “an honor” to be able to assume the pole position in memory of Sells.
One of Sells’ daughters, Amanda Silvani, along with her daughters, Jocelyn Silvani, 11, Mya Sanchez, 9, and Gracie Silvani, 3, also participated in the event. The Umatilla woman was thrilled with the turnout.
Kelly Sanders, vice president of human resources at Good Shepherd Medical Center, expressed appreciation to the crowd gathered in the hospital’s parking lot. He said the generous giving spirit of participants benefit kids throughout the year. Over the years, the toy run has grown from filling one laundry bin to three large bins.
“Each donation is much appreciated by our staff and the children who have been comforted over the years,” Sanders said.
