BOARDMAN — A motorcycle event to raise awareness and money for BikerDown is planned in Morrow and Umatilla counties.
With the nice weather upon us, people are encouraged to watch out for an increase in motorcyclists on the road. BikerDown also strives to create a proactive riding culture to help maintain safety.
The Look Twice, Save a Life Run is Sunday, May 16, starting from Smiley’s Happy Place, 102 Boardman Ave., Boardman. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11:30 a.m.
All motorcycles, cars and trucks are welcome to participate with a suggested donation of $15. Also, participants are invited to arrive early as Smiley’s will be serving up biscuits and gravy with all proceeds going to the BikerDown fund.
The ride will go through Irrigon, Umatilla, Hermiston and Stanfield, where participants will gather at Bard Park for live music, a bike show and prizes. In addition, food will be available from Becky’s Burger Wagon.
BikerDown was founded in 2011 by Laurie Easton-Montoya, who was on a ride when several bikers went down. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping bikers get through tough times by providing emotional support, financial assistance, medical equipment and other services as needed.
For more about the motorcycle awareness event, look for a link at www.facebook.com/smileysboardman or call Derrick Erickson at 541-663-6191; and for more about BikerDown, visit www.bikerdown.org.
