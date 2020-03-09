HERMISTON — A luncheon event and bingo party will help raise money for the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Our Lady of Angels Court #1692.
The event is Saturday at the Our Lady of Angels parish hall, 565 W. Hermiston Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance at the parish hall or by calling Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997. In addition, she can assist with making table reservations.
The fundraiser benefits the Marilyn Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides support to local Catholic youths who are furthering their education.
