PENDLETON — A presentation by wildlife biologist DeeAnne Meliopoulis is featured during the upcoming Pendleton Bird Club meeting.
Meliopoulis will share on the topic “Breeding songbirds of the Wallula Unit on McNary National Wildlife Refuge." Also, club members will share reports and bird sightings on local and migratory birds moving through the area. Anyone that is interested is invited to attend Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Lorna Waltz at lornawaltz@gmail.com.
