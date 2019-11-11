PENDLETON — The Pendleton Bird Club will host a potluck dinner along with a special presentation.
Everyone is invited to the gathering, which is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main Street, Pendleton. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a dish to share with others.
At 7 p.m., bird club members Mike Gregg and Jenny Barnett will present the program, “Grousing in Sweden.” The presentation will include special mention of the largest grouse in the world.
For more information, contact Lorna Waltz at lornawaltz@gmail.com.
