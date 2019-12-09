PENDLETON — Reports of sightings of local and migratory birds moving through the area are just one feature of the Pendleton Bird Club's December meeting. The meeting begins Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St.
Club member Marilyn Cripe also will share "Bird Watching in Ecuador with Diane and Marilyn." Refreshments will be served, and the public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, email Jack Simons at pendletonbirdclub@gmail.com.
