UMATILLA COUNTY — The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is bringing its Raptor Program to the Hermiston Public Library and Umatilla Public Library on Friday, July 29.

The program presents seven raptors that are non-releasable due to injuries they suffered in the wild. The raptors have a forever home at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles, and also serve as educational ambassadors to teach the public more about their species.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.