UMATILLA COUNTY — The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is bringing its Raptor Program to the Hermiston Public Library and Umatilla Public Library on Friday, July 29.
The program presents seven raptors that are non-releasable due to injuries they suffered in the wild. The raptors have a forever home at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles, and also serve as educational ambassadors to teach the public more about their species.
During these educational presentations, the audience will get an up-close experience with raptors including, falcons, hawks, owls and eagles. The presentation also address the challenges of declining habitat, the hazards of toxic chemicals and the role humans have played in endangering and protecting these birds of prey.
The Raptor Program starts at noon at the Umatilla Public Library, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla, and at 1:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston, in the downstairs program room. These are free public events.
For further information, contact Mark Rose, Hermiston Public Library director, at 541- 567-2882, or the Umatilla Public Library at 541-922-5704.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.