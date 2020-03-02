MILTON-FREEWATER — The music of Jefferson Airplane is featured during the upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.
The group, which has undergone several name changes and memberships, started out in 1965. According to Bob Jones, aka BJ the DJ, by 1974 the group disbanded and was succeeded by Jefferson Starship. After a decade, it morphed into Starship. Only a few members, most notably Grace Slick, participated at one time or another in all three incarnations of the band.
Those who attend Oldies Night will hear familiar hits from the different groups, including everything from “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” to “We Built this City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The free event is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
In addition to a variety of tunes, BJ the DJ will share information about group members, songwriters and how Jefferson Airplane evolved over the decades. For more information, contact Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com or 541-938-7028.
