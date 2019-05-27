MILTON-FREEWATER — With more than 150 hits on Billboard music charts, BJ the DJ invites people to don their “Blue Suede Shoes” during a tribute to the king of rock ‘n’ roll.
The upcoming Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater will feature the tunes of Elvis Presley. The free event is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. In addition to all the familiar hit songs, Bob Jones will share interesting facts about Elvis, his songwriters and the songs. Come early for bonus hits at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Jones at dubuquer70@gmail.com, or call 541-938-7028.
